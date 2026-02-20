Pattie's Waggin' Tails Senior Sanctuary

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Phone: (973) 727-9135

Guest: Patricia Rogers. Founder, Pattie's Waggin' Tails Senior Sanctuary

Hours: Monday -Friday-- 4 pm-8 pm

Weekends-- 12:30 pm-4 pm

Call after 5 pm

Visits Saturday ad Sunday

Mission: A husband and wife team dedicated to rescuing senior dogs from shelters and fostering them to senior citizens who would like a pet for companionship. Unlike adopting a pet, older dogs are fostered to a good home to live out the rest of their lives. All veterinary costs are covered by Pattie's Waggin' Tails Senior Sanctuary. Getting senior sheltered dogs into a peaceful environment with a senior citizen brings healing and purpose to both ends of the leash.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ TikTok

