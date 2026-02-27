100 WVIA Way
CASA of Lackawanna

Published February 27, 2026 at 12:32 AM EST
CASA of Lackawanna 
846 Jefferson Avenue
Scranton, PA  18501
Phone: (570) 558-3971
Email: jp@casaoflackawanna.org

Guest: Joan Peterson, BSW, MPA, Executive Director, CASA of Lackawanna

Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 am-4:40 pm
Mission: Advocate for abused or neglected children; give them hope, support, encouragement and enhance their resiliency.
To ensure their voices are heard as the juvenile court system seeks safe, permanent, and nurturing homes.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ X

CASA is in need of volunteers.  If you are interested in additional information:
casaoflackawanna.org
luzernecasa.org

