CASA of Lackawanna
846 Jefferson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18501
Phone: (570) 558-3971
Email: jp@casaoflackawanna.org
Guest: Joan Peterson, BSW, MPA, Executive Director, CASA of Lackawanna
Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 am-4:40 pm
Mission: Advocate for abused or neglected children; give them hope, support, encouragement and enhance their resiliency.
To ensure their voices are heard as the juvenile court system seeks safe, permanent, and nurturing homes.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ X
CASA is in need of volunteers. If you are interested in additional information:
casaoflackawanna.org
luzernecasa.org