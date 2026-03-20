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Community Connection

Settlers Cares Foundation, Inc.

Published March 20, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
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Settlers Cares Foundation, Inc.
8 Silk Mill Drive
Suite 203
Hawley, PA  18428
Phone: (917) 297-4225--mobile
(570) 226-2993

Emailsettlerscares.org
info@SettlersCares.org
JHGenzlinger@settlershospitality.com

Guest: Janna Genzlinger, Senior Director, Human Resources, Settlers Hospitality

Mission: The Settlers Cares mission is to provide swift assistance to employees working in or affiliated with the hospitality industry in the Pocono Mountains when they experience times of crisis.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

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