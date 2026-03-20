Settlers Cares Foundation, Inc.
Settlers Cares Foundation, Inc.
8 Silk Mill Drive
Suite 203
Hawley, PA 18428
Phone: (917) 297-4225--mobile
(570) 226-2993
Email: settlerscares.org
info@SettlersCares.org
JHGenzlinger@settlershospitality.com
Guest: Janna Genzlinger, Senior Director, Human Resources, Settlers Hospitality
Mission: The Settlers Cares mission is to provide swift assistance to employees working in or affiliated with the hospitality industry in the Pocono Mountains when they experience times of crisis.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook