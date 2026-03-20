Settlers Cares Foundation, Inc.

8 Silk Mill Drive

Suite 203

Hawley, PA 18428

Phone: (917) 297-4225--mobile

(570) 226-2993

Email : settlerscares.org

info@SettlersCares.org

JHGenzlinger@settlershospitality.com

Guest : Janna Genzlinger, Senior Director, Human Resources, Settlers Hospitality

Mission : The Settlers Cares mission is to provide swift assistance to employees working in or affiliated with the hospitality industry in the Pocono Mountains when they experience times of crisis.