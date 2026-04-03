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Community Connection

The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.)

Published April 3, 2026 at 12:01 AM EDT
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The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.)
139 South Front Street
Milton, PA  17847
Phone: (570) 412-4773
Email: time@ptd.net
Hours: Monday through Wednesday--9 am-2:30 pm

Guest: Heather Powell, Executive Director, T.I.M.E.

Mission:  T.I.M.E. is a non profit corporation focused on community revitalization. It looks to act as a catalyst in order to
instill pride and a positive image of Milton through building from the best of its past, present and future.

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Community Connection