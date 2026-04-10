Winterspring Sanctuary
Winterspring Sanctuary
223 North Front Street
Milton, PA 17847
Phone: (917) 808-6367
Email: winterspringsanctuary@gmail.com
Guests: Nicole Will, Founder and Executive Director of Winterspring Sanctuary
Sarah Walzer, Founding Board Member, Winterspring Sanctuary
Mission: The mission of Winterspring Sanctuary is to provide equine-assisted therapy to anyone who can benefit from it.
Sessions are made available to those who may not have the financial means to participate otherwise.
Sessions are led by a licensed mental health professional, a certified equine specialist, and the horses.
The EAGALA Modality used at Winterspring Sanctuary is beneficial for treating anxiety,depression, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, communication issues, addiction, sexual trauma. grief/bereavement, relationship problems,behavioral issues
workplace challenges, low confidence, low self-esteem.
Appointments only through Winterspring Sanctuary's official website or Instagram.
Social media platforms: Facebook/ Instagram