Pathway to Recovery Counseling and Education Services at the W.A.V.E.S Center
Pathway to Recovery Counseling and Education Services at the W.A.V.E.S Center
223 West Broad Street
Hazleton, PA 18201
Phone: (570) 455-9902
Email: www.pathway-to-recovery.org
prevention@pethway-to-recovery.org
Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday: 9 am-8 pm
Friday: 9 am-5 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Guest: Angelia Petrillo, Cessation Specialist, Pathway to Recovery
Mission: To provide prevention, treatment, education and support
to all those affected by addiction, abuse, mental illness and co-occurring disorders.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook