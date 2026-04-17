Pathway to Recovery Counseling and Education Services at the W.A.V.E.S Center

223 West Broad Street

Hazleton, PA 18201

Phone: (570) 455-9902

Emai l : www.pathway-to-recovery.org

prevention@pethway-to-recovery.org

Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday: 9 am-8 pm

Friday: 9 am-5 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Guest: Angelia Petrillo, Cessation Specialist, Pathway to Recovery

Mission : To provide prevention, treatment, education and support

to all those affected by addiction, abuse, mental illness and co-occurring disorders.