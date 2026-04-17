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Pathway to Recovery Counseling and Education Services at the W.A.V.E.S Center

Published April 17, 2026 at 12:29 AM EDT
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Pathway to Recovery Counseling and Education Services at the W.A.V.E.S Center
223 West Broad Street
Hazleton, PA  18201
Phone: (570) 455-9902
Email: www.pathway-to-recovery.org
prevention@pethway-to-recovery.org

Hours of Operation: Monday through Thursday: 9 am-8 pm
Friday: 9 am-5 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday

Guest: Angelia Petrillo, Cessation Specialist, Pathway to Recovery

Mission: To provide prevention, treatment, education and support
to all those affected by addiction, abuse, mental illness and co-occurring disorders.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

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