Northeast Sight Services

1825 Wyoming Avenue

Exeter, PA 18431

Phone : (570) 693-3555 x224

Email: www.northeastsight.org

amy@northeastsight.org

Hours: Monday- Friday 8:30 am-4:30 pm

Guest: Amy Feldman, President and CEO, Northeast Sight Services

Mission: For over a century, Northeast Eye Services has been helping blind and visually impaired individuals throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,

by introducing the latest in visual aids, technologies, and providing programs for low and no-vision clients.

In 2015, Northeast Sight Services launched the InSight Kids Club of NEPA, which encompasses Camp Sight, the Transition Assistance Program as well as

monthly social events and Family Support Groups.