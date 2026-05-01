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Community Connection

Northeast Sight Services

Published May 1, 2026 at 12:06 AM EDT
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Northeast Sight Services
1825 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA  18431
Phone: (570) 693-3555 x224
Email: www.northeastsight.org
amy@northeastsight.org

Hours: Monday- Friday 8:30 am-4:30 pm

Guest: Amy Feldman, President and CEO, Northeast Sight Services

Mission: For over a century, Northeast Eye Services has been helping blind and visually impaired individuals throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,
by introducing the latest in visual aids, technologies, and providing programs for low and no-vision clients.
In 2015, Northeast Sight Services launched the InSight Kids Club of NEPA, which encompasses Camp Sight, the Transition Assistance Program as well as
monthly social events and Family Support Groups.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ YouTube/ Instagram

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