Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA

40 W. Northampton Street

Wilkes Barre, PA 18701

Phone: (570) 208-9622

(570) 857-7086

Email: wvymca.org

sam.reinhardt@wvymca.org

Hours: Monday through Friday: 5:30 am-8:00 pm

Saturday: 8 am-4 pm

Sunday: 8: am-2 pm

Guests: Samantha Reinhardt, Aquatics Instructor, Wyoming Valley YMCA

Ed Snitko, Volunteer Aquatics and Movement Instructor

Mission: Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice though programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body FOR ALL.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn/ Instagram

