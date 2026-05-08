Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA
Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA
40 W. Northampton Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
Phone: (570) 208-9622
(570) 857-7086
Email: wvymca.org
sam.reinhardt@wvymca.org
Hours: Monday through Friday: 5:30 am-8:00 pm
Saturday: 8 am-4 pm
Sunday: 8: am-2 pm
Guests: Samantha Reinhardt, Aquatics Instructor, Wyoming Valley YMCA
Ed Snitko, Volunteer Aquatics and Movement Instructor
Mission: Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice though programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body FOR ALL.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ LinkedIn/ Instagram