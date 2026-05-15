Transitions of PA

P.O. Box 170

Lewisburg, PA 17837

Phone: (570) 523-1134

Confidential Outreach Number: 1-800-850-7948

Email: www.transitionsofpa.org

Hours of Operation: Open 24 hours.

Guest: Mae-Ling Kranz, Executive Director, Transitions of PA

Mission: Transitions of PA is committed to ending all forms of violence and oppression by providing safe, survivor-centered resources, prevention

education and mobilization for social change within our communities..

Transitions of PA is a comprehensive crime victim center providing services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes in Snyder, Union,

and Northumberland counties with additional permanent housing services in Columbia, Montour, Schuylkill, Lycoming and Clinton counties.

Social Media Outlets: Facebook/ Instagram/ LinkedIn

