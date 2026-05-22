The Hope Center of Nescopeck
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The Hope Center of Nescopeck
650 Harter Avenue
Nescopeck, PA 18635
Phone: (570) 520-4033
Email: www.hopecenternescopeck.org
hopecenternescopeck@gmail.com
Current Ministries Include: Doreen's Closet (serving the Berwick Area School District)
The Good Neighbor Project- used medical equipment loan program
Household Essentials: Used furniture, appliances, necessities for those suffering loss from flood or fire.
The Nescopeck Area Community Cupboard: Food distribution the second Tuesday of each month between 11 am-1 pm (570-752-350)
Churches Affiliated with The Hope Center include:
Berwick Assembly of God (www.berwickag.org)
Cornerstone Bible Church (www.cornerstonebible.us)
Glad Tidings Assembly of God (www.gtassembly.com
N.C. Church (www.ncchurchhome.com)
Guest: Elliot Maleski, President of The Hope Center of Nescopeck
Mission: The mission of The Hope Center of Nescopeck is to be a place where all people can work in unity to meet the multi-faceted needs of poor and disadvantaged
people in the community; offering spiritual hope ,and practical hope with a variety of services to help them and lead them to a healthier life in body, mind, and spirit.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook
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