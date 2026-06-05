Favors Forward Foundation

619 South Howard Street

South Williamsport, PA 17702

Phone: (570) 506-6976

Email: favorsforward.net

Hours of Operation : Weekdays: 8am - 8pm

Weekends: 8am -8pm

Guests: Dr. Beth McMahon, President and Founder, Favors Forward Foundation

Barbara Irvin, Executive Director, Favors Forward Foundation

Mission : Favors Forward Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to enrich the quality of life of children and families within our Lycoming County community.

Our focus is on children and adults who are not receiving ongoing assistance from other agencies or organizations.

We encourage everyone to pay it forward and help other when they are back on their feet and able to do so.