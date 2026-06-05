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Community Connection

Favors Forward Foundation

Published June 5, 2026 at 12:34 AM EDT
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Favors Forward Foundation
619 South Howard Street
South Williamsport, PA  17702
Phone: (570) 506-6976
Email: favorsforward.net

Hours of Operation: Weekdays: 8am - 8pm
Weekends: 8am -8pm

Guests: Dr. Beth McMahon, President and Founder, Favors Forward Foundation
Barbara Irvin, Executive Director, Favors Forward Foundation

Mission: Favors Forward Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to enrich the quality of life of children and families within our Lycoming County community.

Our focus is on children and adults who are not  receiving ongoing assistance from other agencies or organizations.

We encourage everyone to pay it forward and help other when they are back on their feet and able to do so.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

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