Beyond Violence

212 West 11th Street

Berwick, PA 18603

Phone: (570) 759-0298

Email: beyondviolenceberwick.com

jcampbell@beyondviolenceberwick.com

Programs include a 24/7 crisis hotline, educational programs, counseling and protection orders, and space to accommodate up to 9 families.

Guest: Jennifer Campbell, Executive Director, Beyond Violence

Mission: Our mission is to provide support and safety to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, eliminate both personal and institutional violence, and provide direct services, educational programs, and counseling for both adults and children.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ YouTube

