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Community Connection

Beyond Violence

Published June 12, 2026 at 12:45 AM EDT
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Beyond Violence
212 West 11th Street
Berwick, PA  18603
Phone: (570) 759-0298
Email: beyondviolenceberwick.com
jcampbell@beyondviolenceberwick.com

Programs include a 24/7 crisis hotline, educational programs, counseling and protection orders, and space to accommodate up to 9 families.

Guest: Jennifer Campbell, Executive Director, Beyond Violence

Mission: Our mission is to provide support and safety to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, eliminate both personal and institutional violence, and provide direct services, educational programs, and counseling for both adults and children.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ YouTube

Community Connection