Rescue Pets Serving Vets
Rescue Pets Serving Vets
4793 Red Rock Road
Benton, PA 17814
Phone: (570) 441-0083
(570) 441-7221
Email: casey@rescuepetsservingvets.org
Hours of Operation: Sunday through Saturday 9 AM-1 PM (Open 7 days a week)
Evenings: 6:30 PM-8 PM
Guests: Connor Shonis, Olivia Cragle, Rescue Pets Serving Vets
Mission: Rescue Pets Saving Vets is a non-profit dog rescue that saves dogs from high kill shelters and bad situations.
Dogs are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped and are then ready to be adopted to any good home.
Our rescue also homes rescues to military veterans for emotional support and companionship.
Adoption fees are waived for veterans
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram