Rescue Pets Serving Vets

4793 Red Rock Road

Benton, PA 17814

Phone: (570) 441-0083

(570) 441-7221

Email: casey@rescuepetsservingvets.org

Hours of Operation: Sunday through Saturday 9 AM-1 PM (Open 7 days a week)

Evenings: 6:30 PM-8 PM

Guests: Connor Shonis, Olivia Cragle, Rescue Pets Serving Vets

Mission: Rescue Pets Saving Vets is a non-profit dog rescue that saves dogs from high kill shelters and bad situations.

Dogs are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped and are then ready to be adopted to any good home.

Our rescue also homes rescues to military veterans for emotional support and companionship.

Adoption fees are waived for veterans

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

