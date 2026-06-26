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Community Connection

Berwick Arts Association

Published June 26, 2026 at 12:25 AM EDT
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Berwick Arts Association
Connie Donlin, Founder and Executive Director
Phone: (570) 578-9412
Email: connie@berwickartsassociation,com
instagram@berwick_arts_association

Guest: Connie Donlin, Executive Director, Founder

Mission: The Berwick Arts Association is here to make art happen in the heart of Berwick, Pennsylvania.
With a diverse and talented group, we foster creativity and collaboration to enrich our community
through various artistic expressions. Our members bring a wealth of experience and passion
making us a dynamic force in our local culture.
We are committed to nurturing talent, promoting artistic excellence,and providing opportunities
for everyone to engage with and appreciate the arts,

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

Community Connection