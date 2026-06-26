Berwick Arts Association

Connie Donlin, Founder and Executive Director

Phone: (570) 578-9412

Email: connie@berwickartsassociation,com

instagram@berwick_arts_association

Guest: Connie Donlin, Executive Director, Founder

Mission: The Berwick Arts Association is here to make art happen in the heart of Berwick, Pennsylvania.

With a diverse and talented group, we foster creativity and collaboration to enrich our community

through various artistic expressions. Our members bring a wealth of experience and passion

making us a dynamic force in our local culture.

We are committed to nurturing talent, promoting artistic excellence,and providing opportunities

for everyone to engage with and appreciate the arts,

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

