The Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.)
The Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.)
308 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
Phone: (570) 313-7237
Email: Nate@YEPProject.org
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm
Food Pantry Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 pm-6 pm
Sundays from 2:30 pm-4:30 pm
Guests: Nathaniel Arnoni, CEO, The Youth Enrichment Project
Kelly Ann Kelly, Co-founder, The Youth Enrichment Project
Mission: Empowering youth, supporting families, and creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities
through compassion, connection, and community programs
Social Media Outlets: Facebook