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Community Connection

The Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.)

Published July 10, 2026 at 12:32 AM EDT
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The Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.)
308 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA  18644
Phone: (570) 313-7237
Email:  Nate@YEPProject.org
Hours: Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm
Food Pantry Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 pm-6 pm
Sundays from 2:30 pm-4:30 pm

Guests: Nathaniel Arnoni, CEO, The Youth Enrichment Project
Kelly Ann Kelly, Co-founder, The Youth Enrichment Project

Mission:  Empowering youth, supporting families, and creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities
through compassion, connection, and community programs

Social Media Outlets: Facebook

Community Connection