The Youth Enrichment Project (Y.E.P.)

308 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming, PA 18644

Phone : (570) 313-7237

Email: Nate@YEPProject.org

Hours : Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm

Food Pantry Hours : Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 pm-6 pm

Sundays from 2:30 pm-4:30 pm

Guests : Nathaniel Arnoni, CEO, The Youth Enrichment Project

Kelly Ann Kelly, Co-founder, The Youth Enrichment Project

Mission: Empowering youth, supporting families, and creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities

through compassion, connection, and community programs