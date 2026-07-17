Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and The Scratching Post
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and The Scratching Post
230 Market Street
Suite 1
Lewisburg, PA 17837
Phone: (570) 939-4776
Email: Info@cherishedcats.org
Hours of Operation: Wednesday through Sunday--Noon-5 pm
Saturday: 10 am -5 pm
CLOSED Mondays and Tuesdays
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ X (Twitter)
Guest: Angela Brouse, Vice-President, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
Mission: The goal of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is for every adoption to be a FOREVER HOME.
Our main priority is to ensure all cats adopted from us land in a home where they are a good fit to live out the rest of their lives.
Addendum: Currently, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is looking to hire a Treasurer for the non-profit.
Interested applicants can send a resume to the above address--or get further details by calling
Angela Brouse at: (570) 939-4776.