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Community Connection

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and The Scratching Post

Published July 17, 2026 at 12:13 AM EDT
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Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance and The Scratching Post
230 Market Street
Suite 1
Lewisburg, PA  17837
Phone: (570) 939-4776
Email: Info@cherishedcats.org
Hours of Operation:  Wednesday through Sunday--Noon-5 pm
Saturday: 10 am -5 pm
CLOSED Mondays and Tuesdays

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ X (Twitter)

Guest: Angela Brouse, Vice-President, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance

Mission: The goal of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is for every adoption to be a FOREVER HOME.
Our main priority is to ensure all cats adopted from us land in a home where they are a good fit to live out the rest of their lives.

Addendum: Currently, Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance is looking to hire a Treasurer for the non-profit.
Interested applicants can send a resume to the above address--or get further details by calling
Angela Brouse at: (570) 939-4776.

Community Connection