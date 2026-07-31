Aging Allies

33 Market Street

Suite #2

First United Methodist Church

Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone: (570) 591-1919

Email: aging-allies@outlook.com

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 9 am-5 pm

Closed Weekends

Guests: Dana Oravitz, Founder/CEO Aging Allies

Kathy Burda, Medicare Coach/Certified Pennie Assister

Mission: Aging Allies was established with a mission to Navigate, Educate, Advocate, and bring Transparency to your health insurance--N.E.A.T..

Our team realizes the challenges and concerns clients encounter when addressing health insurance needs.

We are dedicated to providing guidance and support. Our motto, "You Are Not Alone," reflects our commitment to empower you with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about your healthcare. We prioritize your needs and strive to deliver competent, trustworthy assistance throughout your health insurance journey.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

