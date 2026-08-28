RxArts

United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties

Myer DavidowMemorial Building

615 Jefferson Avenue

#304

Scranton, PA 18510

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5 pm

Phone: (570) 343-1267

Website: http://agefriendlylackawanna.com/arts-therapy/

Guest: Michael Castellano, Director of Collective Impact, United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties

Mission of RxArts: A joint venture of the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties and The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

The objective is to combat social isolation in a six month related arts course introducing area seniors to all forms of artistic expression, appreciation, and personal growth

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

195 Hanover Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Phone: (570) 270-4444

Hours: Monday- Friday 10 am-5 pm

Email: info@nephphil.org

Executive Director: Chason Goldschmitz

