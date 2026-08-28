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Community Connection

RxArts

Published August 28, 2026 at 12:29 AM EDT
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RxArts

United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties
Myer DavidowMemorial Building
615 Jefferson Avenue
#304
Scranton, PA  18510
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8:30 am-5 pm
Phone:  (570) 343-1267
Website: http://agefriendlylackawanna.com/arts-therapy/

Guest: Michael Castellano, Director of Collective Impact, United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties

Mission of RxArts: A joint venture of the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties and The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.
The objective is to combat social isolation in a six month related arts course introducing area seniors to all forms of artistic expression, appreciation, and personal growth

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic
195 Hanover Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA  18702
Phone: (570) 270-4444
Hours: Monday- Friday 10 am-5 pm
Email: info@nephphil.org
Executive Director: Chason Goldschmitz

Community Connection