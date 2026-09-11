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Community Connection

Road to Recovery

Published September 11, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
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Road to Recovery
American Cancer Society Luzerne County
71 North Franklin Street
Wilkes-Barre,  PA  18701
Phone: (570) 825-7763

132 Wyoming Street
Hazleton. PA  18201

Phone:  1-(800)-227-2345
Email: www.cancer.org

Guest: Gary Williams, Volunteer Driver, Road to Recovery Program
Mission: To remove transportation barriers by providing free rides to
and from cancer-related medical appointments for patients who cannot drive
or lack a reliable vehicle

Social Media Platforms: Instagram/LinkedIn/YouTube/Facebook/X (Twitter)/Threads

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