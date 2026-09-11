Road to Recovery

American Cancer Society Luzerne County

71 North Franklin Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Phone: (570) 825-7763

132 Wyoming Street

Hazleton. PA 18201

Phone: 1-(800)-227-2345

Email: www.cancer.org

Guest: Gary Williams, Volunteer Driver, Road to Recovery Program

Mission: To remove transportation barriers by providing free rides to

and from cancer-related medical appointments for patients who cannot drive

or lack a reliable vehicle

Social Media Platforms: Instagram/LinkedIn/YouTube/Facebook/X (Twitter)/Threads

