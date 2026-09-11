Road to Recovery
Road to Recovery
American Cancer Society Luzerne County
71 North Franklin Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Phone: (570) 825-7763
132 Wyoming Street
Hazleton. PA 18201
Phone: 1-(800)-227-2345
Email: www.cancer.org
Guest: Gary Williams, Volunteer Driver, Road to Recovery Program
Mission: To remove transportation barriers by providing free rides to
and from cancer-related medical appointments for patients who cannot drive
or lack a reliable vehicle
Social Media Platforms: Instagram/LinkedIn/YouTube/Facebook/X (Twitter)/Threads