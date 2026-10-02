EmpowerStride

750 Susquehanna Trail

Muncy, PA 17756

Phone: (570) 560-8884

Email: suzyforesman@gmail.com

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 9 am-5 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Guest: Suzy Foresman, Founder, EmpowerStride

Mission: EmpowerStride is a non-profit using hands-on-equine assisted learning to help horses teach humans life skills, personal growth,

and emotional healing.

Core Mission and Focus:

--Emotional Healing: providing social and emotional support and resilience for children, women, and veterans who have experienced

abuse or trauma.

--Experiential Growth: uses a philosophy where "horses teach humans one step at a time" through relation-based, non-judgmental interactions.

--Programs: Offers specific initiatives like 12-week empowerment series, team-building sessions. farm visits and open barn days.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

