EmpowerStride
EmpowerStride
Phone: (570) 560-8884
Email: suzyforesman@gmail.com
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 9 am-5 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
Guest: Suzy Foresman, Founder, EmpowerStride
Mission: EmpowerStride is a non-profit using hands-on-equine assisted learning to help horses teach humans life skills, personal growth,
and emotional healing.
Core Mission and Focus:
--Emotional Healing: providing social and emotional support and resilience for children, women, and veterans who have experienced
abuse or trauma.
--Experiential Growth: uses a philosophy where "horses teach humans one step at a time" through relation-based, non-judgmental interactions.
--Programs: Offers specific initiatives like 12-week empowerment series, team-building sessions. farm visits and open barn days.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook