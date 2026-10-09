United NEPA Alliance (UNA)

504 Donnelly Street

Duryea, PA 18642

Phone: (570)362-6796

Email: unacorp.org

unitednepaalliance@gmail.com

mvelez@teccentrowb.org

Hours of Operation: Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Guest: Maryann Velez, Founder/President of United NEPA Alliance.

Mission: United NEPA Alliance is a non-profit organization focused on uniting the various communities of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our mission is to effect enduring change through allyship and accountability. We believe in freedom, social equity,

and the power of the people.

We honor the process of education, and commit ourselves to ceaseless learning. Banding together with local and national groups, UNA functions as a local space for progress and organization. When we come together, we do so as a force of healing.

Who We Are: United NEPA Alliance is a community driven organization committed to breaking the holds of oppression. We align ourselves with those committed to fighting against oppression.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ X (Twitter)/ Instagram

