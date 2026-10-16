The Open Table Outreach

P.O. Box 563

New Milford, PA 18834

Email: theopentableoutreach.org

Phone: (607) 232-9300

Hours of Operation: The Open Table Outreach does not have standard hours of operation because it is a mobile, volunteer-run supply and demand network.

Guest: Shelley Rodruguez, founder, The Open Table Foundation

Mission: Everyone deserves dignity, hope, and compassion. The Open Table Outreach provides backpacks filled with essential items to people experiencing

homelessness, reminding every person they are seen, valued and never forgotten.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram/ X (Twitter)/ Tik Tok

Current Outreach Needs for the Winter Weather:

The Open Table Outreach runs a dedicated winter-warmth initiative for those experiencing homelessness and severe weather conditions across the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area.

Items needed for backpacks include: Coast, Hats, Gloves, New warm socks.

Shelter Protection: Blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, tents and tarps.

Warmth and Safety Extras: Hand and foot warmers, emergency blankets, personal hygiene supplies.

You can also support the winter drive by:

--Shopping via the Walmart Winter Backpack Registry

--Shipping Physical Donations to: P.O. Box 563, New Milford, PA 18834

--Sponsor a Backpack through a monetary donation via The Open Table Outreach Facebook page

Backpack mobile distribution sites can be found on the organization's Facebook page.

Distribution on a first-come, first-served basis.

