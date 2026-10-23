Giving Back to the Community, Inc.

611 Cedar Avenue

Scranton, PA 18505

Email: support@givingbacktothecommunityinc.org

erodriguez37124@gmail.com

Guest: Elizabeth Rodriguez. Founder, Giving Back to the Community, Inc.

Mission: To strengthen community ties and ensure essential services reach everyone, regardless of race, religion or economic status--especially underserved and underrepresented audiences such as the growing Latino Community.

Giving Back to the Community, Inc. serves as a catalyst for fostering connections and empathy within our diverse Scranton community. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and dialogue to build a resilient community grounded

in shared values and mutual support.. By actively involving businesses and organizations in our initiatives, we aim to create impactful partnerships that connect with and support families. These collaborations enhance our outreach efforts,

support local economies, provide essential resources, and help us build a stronger, more engaged community where everyone can thrive.

Social Media Outlets: Instagram/ Facebook

