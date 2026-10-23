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Community Connection

Giving Back to the Community, Inc.

Published October 23, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
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Giving Back to the Community, Inc.
611 Cedar Avenue
Scranton, PA  18505
Email: support@givingbacktothecommunityinc.org
erodriguez37124@gmail.com

Guest: Elizabeth Rodriguez. Founder, Giving Back to the Community, Inc.

Mission: To strengthen community ties and ensure essential services reach everyone, regardless of race, religion or economic status--especially underserved and underrepresented audiences such as the growing Latino Community.
Giving Back to the Community, Inc. serves as a catalyst for fostering connections and empathy within our diverse Scranton community. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and dialogue to build a resilient community grounded
in shared values and mutual support.. By actively involving businesses and organizations in our initiatives, we aim to create impactful partnerships that connect with and support families. These collaborations enhance our outreach efforts,
support local economies, provide essential resources, and help us build a stronger, more engaged community where everyone can thrive.

Social Media Outlets: Instagram/ Facebook

Community Connection