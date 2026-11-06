RAISE Your Hearts
RAISE Your Hearts
Email: raiseyourhearts.org
Location: Serving Wayne and Pike Counties in the northeastern part of the state, including surrounding New York and New Jersey counties.
Guest: Alexi Gilmore-Manookian, founder, RAISE Your Hearts
Mission: RAISE chooses to believe in the healing power of creating momentum through movement, mindfulness, meaningful connections, and music
at a time when families and care providers need it most.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram
Wellness in Grief Guide: raiseyourhearts.org/resources