The Humble Bumble Project
The Humble Bumble Project
152 Tioga Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Phone: (570) 439-6485
Email: info@humblebumbleproject.com
Hours of Operation: Always Open
Guest: Michele Griffin, co-founder, The Humble Bumble Project
Mission: The Humble Project is to alleviate even the slightest amount of financial burden
faced by pediatric, adolescent, and adulthood cancer patients so patients and caregivers
can focus on family rather than finance.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram