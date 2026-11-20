The Humble Bumble Project

152 Tioga Street

Wellsboro, PA 16901

Phone: (570) 439-6485

Email: info@humblebumbleproject.com

Hours of Operation: Always Open

Guest: Michele Griffin, co-founder, The Humble Bumble Project

Mission: The Humble Project is to alleviate even the slightest amount of financial burden

faced by pediatric, adolescent, and adulthood cancer patients so patients and caregivers

can focus on family rather than finance.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Instagram

