B & Let Liv Project

296 Vineyard Lane

Falls, PA 18615

Phone: (267) 785-3814

Email: bandletliveproject@gmail.com (allow 24-48 hours for a response)

Guest: Jennifer Estelle, Founder, B & Let Liv Project

Mission: B & Let Liv is dedicated to bridging the gap between human well-being and animal welfare. Our

mission is to educate the community on the importance of spay and neuter initiatives .and promote the message:

"Adopt, Don't Shop". We believe in creating a compassionate and informed community that values the lives of

all animals.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook

