B & Let Liv Project
B & Let Liv Project
296 Vineyard Lane
Falls, PA 18615
Phone: (267) 785-3814
Email: bandletliveproject@gmail.com (allow 24-48 hours for a response)
Guest: Jennifer Estelle, Founder, B & Let Liv Project
Mission: B & Let Liv is dedicated to bridging the gap between human well-being and animal welfare. Our
mission is to educate the community on the importance of spay and neuter initiatives .and promote the message:
"Adopt, Don't Shop". We believe in creating a compassionate and informed community that values the lives of
all animals.
Social Media Platforms: Facebook