Dave's True Story
A nationally-touring and recording group who were known for their jazzy style, very clever and often-humorous songwriting, and the sultry vocals of Kelly Flint
The group released six albums between 1998 and 2005. This segment features their memorable WVIA studio session of 2005.
Credits & Track Listing:
- I Cant Get You Out of My System 3:11
- Duplicity 2:26
- Katmandu 3:02
- Won Gon Ju 2:49
- Sandman 3:35
- Crazy 3:48
- Like a Rock 5:10
- Nadine 4:31
- Who Would Guess 4:12
- Cinder 4:59
- Kiss Me Quick 2:41
Tracks 1-6: 19:10
Tracks 7-11: 21:47
Total Time: 41:01
All compositions by Dave Cantor
- Kelly Flint: vocals
- Dave Cantor: guitar
- Jeff Eyrich: acoustic bass
- Rich Zukor: drums and percussion
Produced and Engineered by
George Graham
Recorded August 18, 2005
Mixed October 5 and 6, 2005
Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered October 8, 2005