Homegrown Music Podcast

Dave's True Story

By George Graham
Published March 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT

A nationally-touring and recording group who were known for their jazzy style, very clever and often-humorous songwriting, and the sultry vocals of Kelly Flint

The group released six albums between 1998 and 2005. This segment features their memorable WVIA studio session of 2005.

Credits & Track Listing:

  1. I Cant Get You Out of My System 3:11
  2. Duplicity 2:26
  3. Katmandu 3:02
  4. Won Gon Ju 2:49
  5. Sandman 3:35
  6. Crazy 3:48
  7. Like a Rock 5:10
  8. Nadine 4:31
  9. Who Would Guess 4:12
  10. Cinder 4:59
  11. Kiss Me Quick 2:41

Tracks 1-6: 19:10
Tracks 7-11: 21:47

Total Time: 41:01

All compositions by Dave Cantor

  • Kelly Flint: vocals
  • Dave Cantor: guitar
  • Jeff Eyrich: acoustic bass
  • Rich Zukor: drums and percussion

Produced and Engineered by

George Graham

Recorded August 18, 2005
Mixed October 5 and 6, 2005
Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered October 8, 2005

Homegrown Music Podcast
George Graham
One of the first staff members at WVIA. Produces and hosts Mixed Bag, All That Jazz and Homegrown Music on WVIA Radio, and the Homegrown Music Concerts on WVIA-TV.
