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Homegrown Music Podcast

Invert

Published March 17, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT

A highly distinctive string quartet with two cellos, one violin and one viola, Invert was founded by a pair of jazz-rock fusion players.

They perform fascinating original material, including some improvisation, that is definitely not traditional classical string quartet music. Though the group went their separate ways, this Homegrown Music session from 2007 captured Invert at their peak.

Notes and Tracklisting:

  1. Ritmo Elegante 5:19
  2. Improv #1 6:24
  3. Theme for a Black Collar Crime
  4. Machine 2:56
  5. Improv #2 5:06
  6. Dog Days 4:04

Tracks 1-3: 19:46
Tracks 4-6: 12:14

(All compositions by Invert)

Interview with band members 10:37

  • Helen Yee: violin
  • Chris Jenkins: viola
  • Chris George: cello
  • Steven Berson: cello

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded October 1, 2007

Mixed November 22, 2007

Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered November 24, 2007

Homegrown Music Podcast