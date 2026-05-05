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Homegrown Music Podcast

The Gerry & Adam Niewood Quintet

Published May 5, 2026 at 8:18 AM EDT

The late Gerry Niewood (who passed away in 2009) was known for his long-time assocation with Chuck Mangione. He is joined by his son, in the first formal recording they made together. They group includes organist Craig Kastelnik, guitarist Joe Battaglia and Grammy winning drummer Bill Goodwin.

  1. Jeanine (Duke Pearson) 9:37
  2. Zingaro (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 7:33
  3. Simone (Frank Foster) 7:09
  4. Palo Alto (Lee Konitz) 6:37
  5. Wayne-ing (Joe Battaglia) 6:49
  6. The Eternal Triangle (Sonny Stitt) 9:09

Total Time: 47:11

  • Gerry Niewood: tenor, soprano & alto sax
  • Adam Niewood: tenor sax
  • Craig Kastelnik: organ
  • Joe Battaglia: guitar
  • Bill Goodwin: drums

Produced and Engineered by GEORGE GRAHAM

Recorded March 12, 2001

Mixed April 12, 2001

Digitally edited (pc) April 14, 2001

Homegrown Music Podcast