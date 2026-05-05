The Gerry & Adam Niewood Quintet
The late Gerry Niewood (who passed away in 2009) was known for his long-time assocation with Chuck Mangione. He is joined by his son, in the first formal recording they made together. They group includes organist Craig Kastelnik, guitarist Joe Battaglia and Grammy winning drummer Bill Goodwin.
- Jeanine (Duke Pearson) 9:37
- Zingaro (Antonio Carlos Jobim) 7:33
- Simone (Frank Foster) 7:09
- Palo Alto (Lee Konitz) 6:37
- Wayne-ing (Joe Battaglia) 6:49
- The Eternal Triangle (Sonny Stitt) 9:09
Total Time: 47:11
- Gerry Niewood: tenor, soprano & alto sax
- Adam Niewood: tenor sax
- Craig Kastelnik: organ
- Joe Battaglia: guitar
- Bill Goodwin: drums
Produced and Engineered by GEORGE GRAHAM
Recorded March 12, 2001
Mixed April 12, 2001
Digitally edited (pc) April 14, 2001