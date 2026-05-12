Carla Ulbrich
A witty singer-songwriter and musical satirist who tours nationally
South Carolina native and current New Jersey resident Carla Ulbrich is heard in an athology of four Homegrown Music sessions spanning 1998 to 2022, song that poke fun at a variety of topics from romance to medical issues.
1998 session (3/9/1998)
9. What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone 1:57
1. Love Connection 2:59
3. Boy Wonder 3:35
4. It Reminds Me Of You 3:24
2000 Session: (3/20/2000)
1. A Name Is A Name Is a Name 2:57
2. Candy and Gum 3:17
3. The Wedgie 2:11
6. I Have to Kill You Now 3:00
8. Corny Schlocky Sappy Songs 2:00
9. Waltz by Augustine Barrios 4:50
10 What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone (revised) 1:50
break
2004 Session: (3/15/2004)
1. Sitting in the Waiting Room 2:45 [with Bob Malone on piano]
5. Let's Call the Whole Thing Off 2:03 [Klingon]
4. Prednizone 1:45
12. On the Commode Again 2:45 [with Bob Malone on piano]
7. Put It on the List 2:03
3. My Love 1:45
13. If I Had the Copyright 2:01
2022 Session (12/21/2022)
1. Word Inflation 2:53
2. Organ Recital (Carla Ulbrich/David Roth) 3:04
4. There’s Cake 1:27
6. Cheat Day 1:45
12. You’re So Awesome 1:46
13. We Got No Song 2:18
(2004 session)
9. What if Your Butt Was Gone 1:45
Carla Ulbrich - guitar, ukulele, kazoo, vocals
Produced and Engineered by George Graham