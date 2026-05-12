South Carolina native and current New Jersey resident Carla Ulbrich is heard in an athology of four Homegrown Music sessions spanning 1998 to 2022, song that poke fun at a variety of topics from romance to medical issues.

1998 session (3/9/1998)

9. What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone 1:57

1. Love Connection 2:59

3. Boy Wonder 3:35

4. It Reminds Me Of You 3:24

2000 Session: (3/20/2000)

1. A Name Is A Name Is a Name 2:57

2. Candy and Gum 3:17

3. The Wedgie 2:11

6. I Have to Kill You Now 3:00

8. Corny Schlocky Sappy Songs 2:00

9. Waltz by Augustine Barrios 4:50

10 What If Your Girlfriend Was Gone (revised) 1:50

break

2004 Session: (3/15/2004)

1. Sitting in the Waiting Room 2:45 [with Bob Malone on piano]

5. Let's Call the Whole Thing Off 2:03 [Klingon]

4. Prednizone 1:45

12. On the Commode Again 2:45 [with Bob Malone on piano]

7. Put It on the List 2:03

3. My Love 1:45

13. If I Had the Copyright 2:01

2022 Session (12/21/2022)

1. Word Inflation 2:53

2. Organ Recital (Carla Ulbrich/David Roth) 3:04

4. There’s Cake 1:27

6. Cheat Day 1:45

12. You’re So Awesome 1:46

13. We Got No Song 2:18

(2004 session)

9. What if Your Butt Was Gone 1:45

Carla Ulbrich - guitar, ukulele, kazoo, vocals

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

