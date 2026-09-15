Fourth House
A short-lived but outstanding jazz-rock fusion quintet with vocals from the Woodstock, NY area. This 1998 session features the band's creative but melodic original music.
Homegrown Music Podcast #33 - 4th House
- Stranded (Kyle Esposito/Megan Johnson) 6:06
- Feast or Famine (Kyle Esposito) 5:10
- I Know You (Kevin Ryan) 6:37
- Thought (Kyle Esposito) (7:01)
- Anna Lee (Kyle Esposito) (6:35) 13:35
- Bird's Song (Kyle Esposito) 8:55
Total Time: 40:36
Kyle Esposito: bass, vocals
Kevin Ryan: guitar, backing vocals
Nick Lloyd: keyboards, backing vocals
Chris Lyons: drums
Megan Johnson: lead vocals, percussion
Produced and Engineered by GEORGE GRAHAM
Recorded November 16, 1998
Mixed January 28, 1999
Digially Edited (pc) January 29, 1999