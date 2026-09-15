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Homegrown Music Podcast

Fourth House

Published September 15, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT

A short-lived but outstanding jazz-rock fusion quintet with vocals from the Woodstock, NY area. This 1998 session features the band's creative but melodic original music.

Homegrown Music Podcast #33 - 4th House

  1. Stranded (Kyle Esposito/Megan Johnson) 6:06
  2. Feast or Famine (Kyle Esposito) 5:10
  3. I Know You (Kevin Ryan) 6:37
  4. Thought (Kyle Esposito) (7:01)
  5. Anna Lee (Kyle Esposito) (6:35) 13:35
  6. Bird's Song (Kyle Esposito) 8:55

Total Time: 40:36

Kyle Esposito: bass, vocals
Kevin Ryan: guitar, backing vocals
Nick Lloyd: keyboards, backing vocals
Chris Lyons: drums
Megan Johnson: lead vocals, percussion

Produced and Engineered by GEORGE GRAHAM

Recorded November 16, 1998
Mixed January 28, 1999
Digially Edited (pc) January 29, 1999

Homegrown Music Podcast