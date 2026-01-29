In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this US milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

The Battle of Wyoming, which happened in modern day Wyoming Valley in Luzerne County, has been described as horrific. It was also a pivotal fight during the American Revolution.

On July 3rd, 1778, an army of nearly 600 men, mainly Iroquois warriors and British troops, attacked patriots in Wyoming and Exeter. It was a decisive victory. Hundreds of American patriots were slaughtered, their houses and agricultural resources burned.

The settlers at Forty Fort had no choice but to surrender. The Battle of Wyoming's brutality would become a rallying cry of sorts and led General George Washington to create a retaliation campaign known as the Sullivan Expedition the following autumn.