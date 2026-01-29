In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

We head to Horsham to visit Graeme Park, an historic estate that played a part in the Revolutionary War. Graeme Park was originally built in 1722, the home of Pennsylvania Governor William Keith.

During the Revolution, it was owned by Elizabeth Graeme and her husband, British loyalist Henry Hugh Ferguson. Eventually, Elizabeth had a decision to make, support the Revolution or protect her husband. She chose to help her husband when she delivered a treasonous letter to George Washington demanding his surrender.

Henry Hugh Ferguson was labeled a traitor and returned to Britain. Graeme Park was confiscated by the Americans and used as a campsite for troops before the Battle of Brandywine. Elizabeth later regained the home.

