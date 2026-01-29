In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

Perhaps you've heard of Robert Morris University in suburban Pittsburgh. It's named after the man himself, known as the financier of the revolution.

Robert Morris came to work as an apprentice in Philadelphia in trade and commerce. He quickly became wealthy. When the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775, the Continental Congress asked him for help collecting money and supplies for an American army and navy.

He did so, often using his own personal funds. Critics accused him of profiting from war. Eventually, Morris did go bankrupt.

But he remains one of only two men to sign all three of the country's founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the Constitution.