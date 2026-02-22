In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone, and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

A state historical marker in Carlisle honors James Wilson. He's perhaps not quite the household name like some of his colleagues, but the Scottish-born Wilson made many important contributions to America's developing democracy during the Revolution.

An attorney by trade, Wilson came to the U.S. to work as a legal apprentice. His ideas helped form all three branches of government, not to mention the notion that states should have legal power as well. James Wilson is the only person to sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, and then go on to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.