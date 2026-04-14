In honor of America 250, Pennsylvania Postcards will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

Pittsburgh's Point State Park is a historical landmark in present day, located right where the city's three rivers meet. During the Revolutionary War, that land was the site of Fort Pitt.

Fort Pitt was actually built by the French as Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War years earlier. The British expanded it to become Fort Pitt. Although most of the action in the American Revolution happened in the eastern part of the state, Fort Pitt ended up playing a pivotal role by serving as the most western headquarters of the Continental Army.

The fort itself is gone now, but the Fort Pitt Museum stands at Point State Park, ready to tell the tale of western Pennsylvania's contributions to America's quest for independence. I'm Julie Sidoni. This is an America 250, Pennsylvania Postcard from WVIA News.