Penn State Wilkes-Barre to close after trustee vote
Ways To Subscribe
It's Friday, May 23.
We have a big update on Penn State University today - Penn State's board of trustees voted 25 to 8 on Thursday to close seven regional campuses, including Wilkes-Barre.
And it's just about Memorial Day weekend - sometimes known as the unofficial start of summer. There's a lot going on, but WVIA's Haley O'Brien narrows down a few events in Haley's Happy Hour.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hopes Pennsylvanians will brush up on boating safety guidelines before hitting the water.
And we have a deep dive into the 2025 Primary Election results in this week's News Voices.