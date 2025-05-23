100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Penn State Wilkes-Barre to close after trustee vote

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It's Friday, May 23.

We have a big update on Penn State University today - Penn State's board of trustees voted 25 to 8 on Thursday to close seven regional campuses, including Wilkes-Barre.

And it's just about Memorial Day weekend - sometimes known as the unofficial start of summer. There's a lot going on, but WVIA's Haley O'Brien narrows down a few events in Haley's Happy Hour.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hopes Pennsylvanians will brush up on boating safety guidelines before hitting the water.

And we have a deep dive into the 2025 Primary Election results in this week's News Voices.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
