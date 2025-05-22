EVENTFUL: Memorial Day parades, Swingin’ on Vine in Scranton, outdoor events and more
It's Memorial Day weekend! There are a handful of events happening at area state parks this weekend. The Scranton Public Library will host its annual fundraiser, and Sweet Valley Fire Company's annual Memorial Day Parade and Carnival is this weekend in Luzerne County.
Swingin’ on Vine fundraiser
The Scranton Public Library’s annual block party fundraiser squashes the notion that a library is a place to be quiet.
“We're still trying to get away from that reputation, you know, of being kind of quiet and strict,” said the library’s CEO, Scott Thomas.
The Swingin' on Vine event Friday evening invites the public to see the library and explore what it has to offer in 2025.
“It's changed quite a bit,” Thomas said of the library that was established in 1893. “We have to keep up with technology, which keeps changing.”
The library has become a facilitator of information, he said, with a lot more programs and events for the public to gather. Learn more in this week's Haley's Happy Hour segment:
Local cover band Picture Perfect will entertain the crowd, and there will be food and drinks. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Swingin' on Vine
Fri., May 23
5 - 8 p.m.
Albright Memorial Library
500 Vine St., Scranton
Yoga on the Beach
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. Why not celebrate with a self-care activity by the beach?
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will host a yoga session on the beach at Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton Sunday morning.
No experience required for the yoga session on Lake Jean Beach. Bring your own mat and towel. Registration is required, but the event is free.
Yoga on the Beach
Sun., May 26
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Lake Jean Beach, Ricketts Glen State Park
Sweet Valley Memorial Day Carnival and Parade
The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company's annual Memorial Day celebration includes a carnival from May 23 to May 26.
Monday’s festivities will include a fireman’s parade at 1:30 p.m. with fire companies from all over the area, and fireman’s Olympics will follow. There will also be a Sweet Valley’s Got Talent Show at 4 p.m.
Hours for the carnival are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 12 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Other Memorial Day parades:
- The Wyoming Borough Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
- The Honesdale Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
- The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Kingston Corners.
- Ashley's 143rd annual Memorial Day Parade is set for 9 a.m. Monday.
- The Archbald/Eynon Memorial Day Parade begins at 7 a.m. Monday and will stop at many locations for ceremonies and parades.
Other events:
- Nescopeck State Park will host a Birding By Ear Walk Sunday at 8 a.m.
- The Marian Sutherland Kirby Library in Mountain Top will host Gardening Fun, a workshop to plant flowers in the library's pollinator garden and decorate a pot. The event is from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, and registration is required.
- Local authors will gather at Booked and Inspired: A Meet-the-Author Experience on Saturday afternoon. Six local authors will have their books there for purchase and signing at the event hosted by Ceremonies by Lori in Kingston.
- The Ritz Theater in Scranton will host StrangeFest Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The curated market is presented by The Strange and Unusual.
- Wheatus, the band known for the hit "Teenage Dirtbag," will perform at The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg Friday.
- The Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society will host a walking tour of Hollenback Cemetery Saturday at 11 a.m. The tour is rain or shine and $10 per person. Children are free. To RSVP, call or text 570-793-3631.