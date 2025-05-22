EVENTFUL: Memorial Day parades, Swingin’ on Vine in Scranton, outdoor events and more

It's Memorial Day weekend! There are a handful of events happening at area state parks this weekend. The Scranton Public Library will host its annual fundraiser, and Sweet Valley Fire Company's annual Memorial Day Parade and Carnival is this weekend in Luzerne County.

Swingin’ on Vine fundraiser

The Scranton Public Library’s annual block party fundraiser squashes the notion that a library is a place to be quiet.

“We're still trying to get away from that reputation, you know, of being kind of quiet and strict,” said the library’s CEO, Scott Thomas.

Facebook / Scranton Public Library Swingin' on Vine will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

The Swingin' on Vine event Friday evening invites the public to see the library and explore what it has to offer in 2025.

“It's changed quite a bit,” Thomas said of the library that was established in 1893. “We have to keep up with technology, which keeps changing.”

The library has become a facilitator of information, he said, with a lot more programs and events for the public to gather. Learn more in this week's Haley's Happy Hour segment:

Scranton Public Library CEO Scott Thomas on Haley's Happy Hour Listen • 4:00

Local cover band Picture Perfect will entertain the crowd, and there will be food and drinks. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Swingin' on Vine

Fri., May 23

5 - 8 p.m.

Albright Memorial Library

500 Vine St., Scranton

Yoga on the Beach

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer. Why not celebrate with a self-care activity by the beach?

Submitted Photo / DCNR The public is invited to Yoga on the Beach Sunday at 9 a.m.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will host a yoga session on the beach at Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton Sunday morning.

No experience required for the yoga session on Lake Jean Beach. Bring your own mat and towel. Registration is required, but the event is free.

Yoga on the Beach

Sun., May 26

9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lake Jean Beach, Ricketts Glen State Park

Sweet Valley Memorial Day Carnival and Parade

Facebook / Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company's Memorial Day carnival is a four-day celebration in Luzerne County.

The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company's annual Memorial Day celebration includes a carnival from May 23 to May 26.

Monday’s festivities will include a fireman’s parade at 1:30 p.m. with fire companies from all over the area, and fireman’s Olympics will follow. There will also be a Sweet Valley’s Got Talent Show at 4 p.m.

Hours for the carnival are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 12 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Other Memorial Day parades:

The Wyoming Borough Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The Honesdale Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Kingston Corners.

Ashley's 143rd annual Memorial Day Parade is set for 9 a.m. Monday.

The Archbald/Eynon Memorial Day Parade begins at 7 a.m. Monday and will stop at many locations for ceremonies and parades.

Other events: