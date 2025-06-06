100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Gov. Shapiro sues USDA, Cartwright bows out of 2026 congressional race

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shapiro sues USDA, Pennsylvania food system in crisis

Governor Josh Shapiro has sued the USDA over the termination of a three-year, $13 million dollar food assistance contract. But that's only one issue taxing Pennsylvania's food assistance programs.

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright bows out, will not challenge Republican Rob Bresnahan

At a press conference on Thursday, former Congressman Matt Cartwright confirmed he will not seek re-election. He did not endorse another Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

Ketamine clinic in Luzerne County

In this week's News Voices, WVIA's Kat Bolus and Lydia McFarlane discuss a ketamine clinic offering medical treatment in Luzerne County.

UP TO DATE 8th Congressional DistrictMatt CartwrightRob BresnahanKetamineThe Good DropGov. Josh ShapiroFood StampsFood InsecurityUnited States Department of AgricultureOne Big Beautiful Bill Act
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
