Gov. Shapiro sues USDA, Cartwright bows out of 2026 congressional race
Shapiro sues USDA, Pennsylvania food system in crisis
Governor Josh Shapiro has sued the USDA over the termination of a three-year, $13 million dollar food assistance contract. But that's only one issue taxing Pennsylvania's food assistance programs.
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright bows out, will not challenge Republican Rob Bresnahan
At a press conference on Thursday, former Congressman Matt Cartwright confirmed he will not seek re-election. He did not endorse another Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.
Ketamine clinic in Luzerne County
In this week's News Voices, WVIA's Kat Bolus and Lydia McFarlane discuss a ketamine clinic offering medical treatment in Luzerne County.