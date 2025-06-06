Gov. Shapiro sues USDA, Cartwright bows out of 2026 congressional race

Shapiro sues USDA, Pennsylvania food system in crisis

Governor Josh Shapiro has sued the USDA over the termination of a three-year, $13 million dollar food assistance contract. But that's only one issue taxing Pennsylvania's food assistance programs.

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright bows out, will not challenge Republican Rob Bresnahan

At a press conference on Thursday, former Congressman Matt Cartwright confirmed he will not seek re-election. He did not endorse another Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan.

Ketamine clinic in Luzerne County

In this week's News Voices, WVIA's Kat Bolus and Lydia McFarlane discuss a ketamine clinic offering medical treatment in Luzerne County.