UP TO DATE

Local animal shelters struggle with record surrenders, rising medical costs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Local shelters struggle with record surrenders, less animals enter shelters nationwide

Local shelters in Northeast Pennsylvania say they can't keep up with surrenders, animal cruelty, medical cases and strays. Animal caretakers blame rising veterinary costs.

Father and daughter coroner duo helps Lycoming County families at their worst moments

Chuck Kiessling became Lycoming County coroner in 2000. He never expected his daughter, Kate Kiessling, to work at his side.

Tags
UP TO DATE Lycoming CountyLycoming County coronerLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyDallasDaltonBlue Chip Farm Animal RefugeIndraloka Animal SanctuaryGriffin Pond Animal Shelter
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
