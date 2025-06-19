Local animal shelters struggle with record surrenders, rising medical costs
Local shelters struggle with record surrenders, less animals enter shelters nationwide
Local shelters in Northeast Pennsylvania say they can't keep up with surrenders, animal cruelty, medical cases and strays. Animal caretakers blame rising veterinary costs.
