100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.

Wilkes-Barre unveils program for employee tuition discount at LCCC

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown sign the agreement for the workforce development partnership. Wilkes-Barre city employees can now take classes at LCCC at a 50% discount.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown sign the agreement for the workforce development partnership. Wilkes-Barre city employees can now take classes at LCCC at a 50% discount.

City of Wilkes-Barre employees are the latest to receive discounted tuition from Luzerne County Community College as part of the school’s workforce development partnership program.

Six weeks after the college announced a program for Luzerne County employees, school leaders returned to the Diamond City.

“From police officers to firefighters, from DPW workers to administrative staff, city employees do valuable and important work on behalf of the residents of the city,” college President John Yudichak said during a press conference at Wilkes-Barre City Hall. “Investing in city employees is investing in the health and prosperity of the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

Tuition discount for Wilkes-Barre employees

The college will discount tuition 25%, and the city will pay 25%. City employees will be responsible for 50% of the cost, or $75 per credit.

The city will use money in the general fund to pay for the program, Mayor George Brown said.

“I'm constantly trying to look for succession planning and helping our workforce to gain new knowledge, new skills, new abilities, so that they'll be the ones that will take over if someone leaves,” said Brown, a trustee at LCCC. “I'm looking forward to see how skill levels of our employees are going to increase, but also how we have a better city to provide the services that residents need in the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

City employees will go through the mayor’s office for approval. Brown said his office will approve classes that will benefit both the city and employee.

Benefits for city, greater community

Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and city fire Chief Jay Delaney speak about the potential impact of the new tuition discount, workforce development program.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and city fire Chief Jay Delaney speak about the potential impact of the new tuition discount, workforce development program.

The city’s fire department will be among the first to benefit, using the program for continuing fire safety education, training and professional development. The program could potentially ease a shortage of paramedics, currently seen at both local and national levels, said fire Chief Jay Delaney, a graduate of LCCC. He has taught in the college's paramedic program for nearly 20 years.

“I see this … as a perfect fit for us to be able to attract and get paramedics into our fire department to help provide service to the community,” Delaney said.

More partnerships are in development, Yudichak said.

“Luzerne County Community College wants to be a partner with the community. As I say all the time, community is in our name, community is in our mission, and communities are where we are invested,” he said. “This is a very important part of delivering the workforce that we need in our cities and our counties, in our local nonprofits that deliver the wonderful services that they deliver to the people of Northeastern PA.”
Tags
Local Luzerne County Community CollegeWilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyJohn YudichakGeorge Brown
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall worked at The Times-Tribune in Scranton since 2006. For nearly all of that time, Hall covered education, visiting the region's classrooms and reporting on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News