Keystone Mission closing two centers, including Wilkes-Barre overnight shelter

Keystone Mission to close two centers in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, reduce staff

Keystone Mission, an organization serving people experiencing homelessness in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, will close its Innovation Centers in both cities. The Wilkes-Barre center includes an overnight shelter that has only been open for a year.

Environment groups have questions about acquisition of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel

Environmental groups say Tokyo-based Nippon Steel’s recent purchase of U.S. Steel should lead to cleaner operations at the company’s Pittsburgh-area plants. But they say they haven’t heard much from the Japanese steelmaker.

