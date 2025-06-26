100 WVIA Way
Keystone Mission closing two centers, including Wilkes-Barre overnight shelter

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Keystone Mission to close two centers in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, reduce staff

Keystone Mission, an organization serving people experiencing homelessness in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, will close its Innovation Centers in both cities. The Wilkes-Barre center includes an overnight shelter that has only been open for a year.

Environment groups have questions about acquisition of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel

Environmental groups say Tokyo-based Nippon Steel’s recent purchase of U.S. Steel should lead to cleaner operations at the company’s Pittsburgh-area plants. But they say they haven’t heard much from the Japanese steelmaker.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
