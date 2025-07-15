100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
UP TO DATE

Northeast and Central Pennsylvania face flash flooding

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Location announced for JD Vance's West Pittston speech on Wednesday afternoon

Vance is scheduled to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Republican National Committee.

Shapiro announces education lawsuit against Trump Administration

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday joined a multistate lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration’s decision to “unlawfully withhold $230 million” in education funding.

Flash flooding hits parts of Pa. with more rain expected

Heavy rains led to swollen creeks, flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania Monday, leading to evacuations in Luzerne and Lycoming counties and wider worries about the days ahead.

Crews work to restore gas and water following second Horton Street sinkhole in Wilkes-Barre

Utility crews yesterday evening were working to restore gas and water service to customers around Horton Street, Wilkes-Barre, after a large subsidence opened under the street.

Tags
UP TO DATE Federal LawsuitU.S. Department of EducationPennsylvania Department of EducationGov. Josh ShapiroWest PittstonJD VanceWilkes-BarrePennsylvania American WaterSouth Wilkes-BarreUGI Utilities Inc.Donald Trump
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.<br/><br/>You can email Isabella at <a href="mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">isabelaweiss@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America