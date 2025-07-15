Northeast and Central Pennsylvania face flash flooding

Location announced for JD Vance's West Pittston speech on Wednesday afternoon

Vance is scheduled to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Republican National Committee.

Shapiro announces education lawsuit against Trump Administration

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday joined a multistate lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration’s decision to “unlawfully withhold $230 million” in education funding.

Flash flooding hits parts of Pa. with more rain expected

Heavy rains led to swollen creeks, flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania Monday, leading to evacuations in Luzerne and Lycoming counties and wider worries about the days ahead.

Crews work to restore gas and water following second Horton Street sinkhole in Wilkes-Barre

Utility crews yesterday evening were working to restore gas and water service to customers around Horton Street, Wilkes-Barre, after a large subsidence opened under the street.