JD Vance visits West Pittston

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published July 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
PSP: Expect 'delays, backups and congestion' due to Vance's West Pittston visit on Wednesday

When you're expecting a dignitary, you can expect delays, and Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Luzerne County on Wednesday will be no exception.

Lawsuit wants court to order state officials to require periodic county property reassessments

A nonprofit that helps unemployed people stay in their homes wants a court to invalidate state property reassessment laws because the laws lead to unfair taxation.

Pa. lawmakers put forward new recreational cannabis proposals

State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have put forward new proposals for legalizing adult cannabis use in Pennsylvania.

Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.<br/><br/>You can email Isabella at <a href="mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">isabelaweiss@wvia.org</a>
