Tamaqua dental campus hopes to address rural dentistry access
Ways To Subscribe
Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus
In News Voices, WVIA's Lydia McFarlane discusses a new dental campus coming to Tamaqua and barriers to dental care in rural areas.
Monroe County charity provides for families raising children due to addiction, families in need
WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Sherry Scott and Sue Mahusky of Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, Inc., an East Stroudsburg-based organization providing for children through donations of gently used items, toiletries and new items.