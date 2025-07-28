100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Tamaqua dental campus hopes to address rural dentistry access

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus

In News Voices, WVIA's Lydia McFarlane discusses a new dental campus coming to Tamaqua and barriers to dental care in rural areas.

Monroe County charity provides for families raising children due to addiction, families in need

WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Sherry Scott and Sue Mahusky of Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, Inc., an East Stroudsburg-based organization providing for children through donations of gently used items, toiletries and new items.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
