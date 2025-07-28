Tamaqua dental campus hopes to address rural dentistry access

Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus

In News Voices, WVIA's Lydia McFarlane discusses a new dental campus coming to Tamaqua and barriers to dental care in rural areas.

Monroe County charity provides for families raising children due to addiction, families in need

WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella meets Sherry Scott and Sue Mahusky of Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, Inc., an East Stroudsburg-based organization providing for children through donations of gently used items, toiletries and new items.

