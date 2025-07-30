100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Gov. Josh Shapiro joins lawsuit over Planned Parenthood funding

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shapiro sues Trump administration over proposed Planned Parenthood defunding

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a multi- state lawsuit against the Trump administration over the proposed defunding of Planned Parenthood on Tuesday.

The administration's proposed measure would temporarily prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursement.

