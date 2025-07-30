Gov. Josh Shapiro joins lawsuit over Planned Parenthood funding

Shapiro sues Trump administration over proposed Planned Parenthood defunding

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a multi- state lawsuit against the Trump administration over the proposed defunding of Planned Parenthood on Tuesday.

The administration's proposed measure would temporarily prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursement.

Pa. home sellers may have to disclose flood risk

Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require home sellers to disclose flood risk to potential buyers.

Solar industry in Pennsylvania grapples with changes following passage of One Big Beautiful Bill act

The solar industry in the U.S., and Pennsylvania, was shining bright, with rapid growth and new domestic manufacturing to supply the industry’s needs. That abruptly changed in early July, when the Republican-controlled Congress passed President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.