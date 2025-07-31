100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Why Scranton has invested millions in city parks

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Scranton invests millions into parks to improve quality of life

Since 2021, the City of Scranton has invested over $25 million into its parks. Two renovated pool complexes have opened, with a third in the works. A cricket pitch is coming to the city and more dog parks - plus upgraded playground equipment.

Pennsylvania Game Commission announces additional hunting dates as Sunday prohibition lifts

With the state prohibition on Sunday hunting lifted, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is announcing 13 additional dates starting in September.

Tags
UP TO DATE ScrantonPaige CognettiScranton city parksWeston FieldConnell ParkNay Aug Park
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
