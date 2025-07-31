Why Scranton has invested millions in city parks

Scranton invests millions into parks to improve quality of life

Since 2021, the City of Scranton has invested over $25 million into its parks. Two renovated pool complexes have opened, with a third in the works. A cricket pitch is coming to the city and more dog parks - plus upgraded playground equipment.

Pennsylvania Game Commission announces additional hunting dates as Sunday prohibition lifts

With the state prohibition on Sunday hunting lifted, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is announcing 13 additional dates starting in September.

