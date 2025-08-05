Daycare students meet senior pen pals, railroad merge under consideration

Altoona rail historians weigh in on potential impacts of Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific merger

Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific are looking to merge, which would create the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S. The deal still needs to be approved by regulators, but many in Altoona are closely watching.

Kids and seniors build friendships through Scranton pen pal program

Kids and seniors met for the first time Monday to celebrate the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s first Pen Pal Day. The intergenerational pen pal program has been going on for the last year.

BOOKMARKS: Learning about life through memorable memoirs

Reading any genre can introduce us to new perspectives or ways of thinking, but memoirs in particular help us meet real people and learn from their own words.

You may find some life lessons in this week’s memoir recommendations.