UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County farm provides education on bees

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Clum Family Farm in Scott Twp. educates kids, future ‘bee-havers’ on bees' importance to ecosystem

Summertime’s always buzzing with fireworks, hiking and other outdoorsy activities. But it’s also a-buzz with actual bees.

It’s peak honey-making season, and the Clum Family Farm provides education on the world of bees.

Susquehanna CountyRural HealthcareBeekeepingScott TownshipLackawanna CountyOrna ClumEverhart MuseumGov. Josh ShapiroIsrael/Palestine
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
