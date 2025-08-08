100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
UP TO DATE

Two dead, two Pa. state troopers wounded in Susquehanna County shooting

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Woman killed, two Pa. troopers 'lucky to be alive' after Susquehanna County ambush

A violent Susquehanna County rampage Thursday morning left two people dead, two Pennsylvania state troopers seriously wounded, an EMT injured and investigators looking for answers.

Pa. Senate committee hearing in Lackawanna County will focus on data centers and communities

The Pennsylvania Senate’s Policy Committee will hold a hearing about data centers in Lackawanna County on Monday, Aug. 11.

New data centers are popping up all over the country. In Pennsylvania, the state is actively attracting companies to build here. State Sen. Rosemary Brown called the hearing.

Volunteers of America has served Pennsylvania for decades

In this week's Community Connection, meet Jodina Hicks, president of Volunteers of America Pennsylvania.

Tags
UP TO DATE Susquehanna CountyPennsylvania State PoliceCarmine FainoLori WaskoJoseph PerechinskyWilliam Jenkins IIICarl LawsonThompson TownshipLackawanna CountyData CentersRosemary BrownArtificial Intelligence
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News