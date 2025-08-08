Two dead, two Pa. state troopers wounded in Susquehanna County shooting

Woman killed, two Pa. troopers 'lucky to be alive' after Susquehanna County ambush

A violent Susquehanna County rampage Thursday morning left two people dead, two Pennsylvania state troopers seriously wounded, an EMT injured and investigators looking for answers.

Pa. Senate committee hearing in Lackawanna County will focus on data centers and communities

The Pennsylvania Senate’s Policy Committee will hold a hearing about data centers in Lackawanna County on Monday, Aug. 11.

New data centers are popping up all over the country. In Pennsylvania, the state is actively attracting companies to build here. State Sen. Rosemary Brown called the hearing.

Volunteers of America has served Pennsylvania for decades

In this week's Community Connection, meet Jodina Hicks, president of Volunteers of America Pennsylvania.